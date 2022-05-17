Sheffield United defender Jack Robinson has said the Blades need to play at 100% to progress to the play-off final.

Sheffield United travel to the City Ground on Tuesday night for the second leg of their semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Forest outplayed the Blades on Saturday but United only trail 2-1 going into the game following a late Sander Berge goal.

Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson had put Steve Cooper’s team in the ascendency following defensive mistakes by the Blades’ back line.

It was an unusually poor home performance by Paul Heckingbottom’s side who had only lost once in the regular season at Bramall Lane since Heckingbottom took over.

However, despite creating several chances, Nottingham Forest were unable to increase their advantage with Wes Foderingham thwarting them several times.

Now, ahead of the second leg, Sheffield United defender Robinson has said the Blades must give 100% to ensure they put on an improved display.

“We’ve looked back at video today,” Robinson said to the club’s media.

“We need to be stronger and tighter and put on a better performance. We have to focus on ourselves. 100% focus, 100% just to give our all.”

Forest found themselves goalside of the Blades backline on multiple occasions and looked constantly threatening. If the United are going to overturn the deficit they need to be more aware of the pace of the Forest attackers.

Robinson rues defensive mistakes

United had grown into the game at Bramall Lane early in the second half and looked more threatening but Joe Lolley dispossessed John Egan before Johnson slotted home.

“Poor performance first half. Two mistakes that cost us,” Robinson went on to say.

“A goal at the end, we’ll take that going into the leg. We were poor on the day, they were good. It’s about changing that round tomorrow night.”

In the penultimate game of the regular season, the Blades overturned a one-goal deficit away at QPR, and Robinson who scored in that comeback is hoping for a repeat of that second half performance.

“Gives you a boost, going in one goal down instead of two is massive,” he added.

“If we can reproduce QPR then who knows what can happen.”

If the Blades can pull off this comeback and progress to the play-off final on May 29th, it will be another historic night in the football club’s history.