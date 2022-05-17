Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has urged fellow Owls midfielder Massimo Luongo to remain in South Yorkshire next season, commenting on a recent Instagram post.

Luongo’s current deal at Hillsborough expires next month and there is some uncertainty surrounding his future and where it lies.

Luongo has played 25 times in League One this campaign and has six goal contributions to his name.

Bannan, who was a contender for League One’s Player of the Year, has featured heavily with 45 appearances and has returned a combined 21 goals and assists.

On an Instagram post yesterday, Luongo stated it was ‘time to rest up’, with Bannan shortly after commenting ‘Well done mate u better be back.’

Bannan wasn’t the only teammate involved in the comments with George Byers, Saido Berahino and Liam Palmer offering their praise for the Australian’s performances during the 2021/22 campaign.

One more shot…

Darren Moore’s side missed out on promotion back to the Championship this year losing 2-1 on aggregate to Alex Neil’s Sunderland over a two-legged semi-final.

They finished 5th in the League and held the most impressive home record out of anyone in the third tier.

Luongo has proved an important part of the squad under Moore this season and it’d be surprising if the experienced midfielder wasn’t offered a new deal before next month.

Moore will be hoping with the right recruitment and investment his squad will be raring to go come the summer and the 2022/23 campaign to give promotion another shot as Sheffield Wednesday’s stature is far too big to linger in this division.

If Luongo and the core of Wednesday’s team stays in tact, and Moore can make some more positives additions this summer, then they should be poised to challenge for promotion again next time round.