According to Watford Observer, Watford are ‘unlikely’ to exercise the buy option in Oghenekaro Etebo’s loan deal from Stoke City this summer.

Watford have been relegated from the Premier League and will be playing Championship football next season, meaning a clear out of players is imminent.

The Hornets signed Etebo on a loan deal from Stoke City at the start of the season, which included a buy option.

The 26-year-old has only made nine Premier League appearances for Watford this season, being massively out of favour by all three of the club’s managers this season.

As a result, it is unlikely that the Nigerian international will return to Vicarage Road next season, and will instead join back up with the Stoke City squad.

The Potters finished in 14th place of the Championship last season. Joe Allen is leaving the club, meaning Etebo could come straight back into the side.

Right decision?

Based off the fact that he hasn’t hit double figures in appearances for the Hornets this season, it seems like Etebo return to the Bet 365 Stadium was the best option for all parties.

The defensive midfielder was a starlet during the 2018/19 Championship season, and the club will be eager to see signs of that quality next season should he stay.

He sees his Stoke City contract expire at the end of next season, meaning he has time to prove himself to the Potters, or even other clubs who may be interested.

Next season is a big one for the Championship outfit, with a big improvement needed from the last.