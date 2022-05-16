Portsmouth have renewed the contract of promising youngster Jay Mingi after triggering an option to extend his stay.

After a relatively disappointing season for Danny Cowley’s men, Portsmouth will be playing League One football for another year.

It will undoubtedly be a busy transfer window for the Hampshire side, with the play-offs surely the aim after missing out for two consecutive seasons now.

The renewal of contracts for key players such as Louis Thompson and Marcus Harness is certainly a step in the right direction for a Pompey side that haven’t played Championship football for 10 years.

And now, as confirmed on the club’s official website, Mingi, whose deal was set to expire next month, has extended his contract until the end of the 2022/23 season to allow Cowley to continue nurturing his development.

The 21-year-old made just three appearances last season but has been highly regarded by a number of coaches at the club including by Cowley himself.

For the first half of the campaign, the former Charlton Athletic man had been playing for non-league club Maidenhead United in a bid to help him pick up some valuable first-team experience. Mingi made just eight appearances for the Magpies before a dislocated shoulder curtailed his time with the Berkshire side, causing him to return to his parent club.

One for the future…

Mingi has shown glimpses of his talent during his short stint at Maidenhead United and but is yet to gain enough experience that will be beneficial to his development.

Upon the confirmation of Mingi’s contract extension, Cowley has stated that he has seen growth in the way that he plays, surely benefitting from training consistently with the Pompey first-team.

The 21-year-old may need another loan spell if he is determined to forge a career for himself in a Portsmouth shirt.