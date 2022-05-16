Ipswich Town’s right-sided star Wes Burns has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him remain at Portman Road until the summer of 2025, it has been confirmed.

Ipswich Town brought Burns in from Fleetwood Town last summer, and it’s safe to say the Welshman’s first campaign with the Tractor Boys was a big success on an individual level.

While the East Anglian outfit underperformed, Burns excelled on the right-hand side. He managed 13 goals and seven assists in 40 outings across all competitions, starring as a wing-back.

Now, ahead of the summer, it has been confirmed that Burns has been rewarded with a new deal.

As announced on the club’s official website on Monday afternoon, Burns has penned a contract that will see him stay at Ipswich Town until the summer of 2025. By then, the Welshman will be 30, and it will be hoped Ipswich Town have returned to the Championship.

Looking to next season

Kieran McKenna’s appointment has brought optimism back to Portman Road, enjoying a successful run so far after coming in as Paul Cook’s successor.

Although they missed out on the ultimate goal of promotion, Ipswich Town will be confident they can mount a serious challenge next season, and securing Burns’ future will only boost morale among fans and in the playing squad.

It could end up being another busy summer for the club, but it would be assumed that Burns will retain his starting spot on the right.

His attacking contributions on the right-hand side and ability to bomb up and down the wing have made him a popular figure among supporters, so they will be thrilled to see he has penned a fresh deal.