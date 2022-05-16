Sol Campbell is a candidate for the vacant QPR manager’s job, says talKSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Campbell, 47, was last in management with Southend United. Before that, he’d performed admirably in charge of Macclesfield Town, though his stint with Southend wasn’t so impressive.

He’s been out of work since. But now, talkSPORT reporter Crook claims that Campbell is in contention to take over at QPR, with the R’s saying goodbye to Mark Warburton this summer.

Sol Campbell is a candidate for the vacant manager's job at #QPR @talkSPORT sourced understand. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 16, 2022

As a player, Campbell is one of England’s most decorated – he featured 315 times in all competitions for Spurs and then 197 times for Arsenal, winning two Premier League’s and three FA Cups with the latter.

Campbell then went on to have spells with the likes of Portsmouth, Notts County and Newcastle United, helping Pompey famously win the FA Cup in 2008.

Campbell also racked up 73 caps for England.

Thoughts?

QPR fans may not be so inspired by this link. Many of them are already unhappy with the club’s decision to let Warburton go, and seeing him replaced by a manager as unproven as Campbell may not go down so well.

He’s certainly an experienced name of the game. He did well with Macclesfield Town and took on a tough job at Southend United, but taking over at QPR would eclipse those tasks by far.

The club wants to be playing in the Premier League. Campbell doesn’t have the managerial experience to suggest that he’s capable of making that happen.

It would certainly be a risk by the club. But risks sometimes pay off in football and so fans shouldn’t give up all hope if Campbell lands the job this summer.