Semi Ajayi has extended his contract at West Bromwich Albion, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The club announced the defender’s contract extension on Monday afternoon, potentially keeping him on board for another three years.

At 28-years-old, Ajayi is now an experienced West Brom player who has already achieved promotion at the club, finishing 2nd in the Championship in his first year with the club back in 2019/20.

Upon the confirmation of his new deal, Ajayi revealed his delight at the fresh agreement after “very long” talks. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m really, really pleased to secure my future here at this football club.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here, through the highs and the lows, and I’m excited about the future.

“The talks have been going on for a very long time so I’m glad we’ve finally got it all sorted.

“I can now look forward to next season and doing my best to try and help this club get back to the Premier League.”

Looking to next season…

West Brom finished 10th this year in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League next year and after swapping Valerien Ismael for Steve Bruce during the campaign, it will be hoped that he can get them back in the promotion fight for next season.

Securing Ajayi’s services on an extended deal will only come as a boost for Bruce and co, and it will be hoped he can go from strength to strength next season.

With many clubs now releasing their retained lists, Ajayi is a very good player for West Brom to have tied down.

It seems the Baggies are taking a proactive approach to their summer business and this can only be a good thing for their chances in the 2022/23 campaign.

They still need to make a few new additions and let a few players depart, but there’s no doubt that West Brom will be determined to get back in the promotion fight for next season.