Charlton Athletic are appearing in headlines a lot recently, mostly thanks to the club’s surprise sacking of Johnnie Jackson at the start of the month.

Charlton Athletic secured a 13th place finish in the final League One table this season.

Given their torrid start to the campaign under Nigel Adkins, many Addicks fans would’ve taken a mid-table finish in the end, but club owner Thomas Sandgaard wasn’t happy.

He decided to relieve Jackson of his duties at the start of the month in a decision that has sparked a lot of controversy. Already though, Jackson looks to be closing in on his next job, with reports backing him to take over at AFC Wimbledon.

Back at The Valley, Sandgaard’s search for Jackson’s successor looks to be well underway. At the end of last week, reports emerged linking Exeter City boss Matt Taylor with the job, after he guided the club to promotion from League Two.

This morning however, Aston Villa assistant head coach Michael Beadle is said to be of interest to the Addicks – he’s worked under Steven Gerrard at both Rangers and now Aston Villa, and has past experiences with both Chelsea and Liverpool too.

In terms of transfer news, there’s not a lot going on at the moment, which is understandable given the club’s search for a new manager.

But one player has sealed his exit from the club, with Ben Dempsey making the permanent switch to Ayr United.

There’s plenty of work to do at The Valley this summer and one Sandgaard finds his next manager, fans will be hoping to see some new signings walk through the door.