Derby County, Coventry City and Cardiff City are all said to be monitoring Nottingham Forest’s Baba Fernandes after it was confirmed he would be leaving the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest U23s head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Monday morning that Fernandes would be leaving the club this summer alongside fellow youngster Josh Barnes.

Both are out of contract this summer and will be available to sign on free transfers.

And, amid Reid’s confirmation of their fate, it has emerged that 22-year-old defender Fernandes is not without his suitors.

Nottinghamshire Live has said that Derby County, Coventry City and Cardiff City are all keeping tabs on his situation ahead of his departure from the City Ground.

He will soon be available to snap up on a free transfer and could prove to be a shrewd addition this summer.

The right move?

Fernandes is now 22 and given the wealth of centre-back options ahead of him at the City Ground, it seems a sensible move for all parties to part ways this summer.

He could yet remain in the Championship though, with Coventry City and Cardiff City both potential options.

Of the sides linked, both Derby County and Cardiff City have a good track record of handing young players chances in the senior side. The Rams’ have more been forced to do so given their financial frailties, while the Bluebirds have seen a number of academy talents given first-team opportunities since appointing Steve Morison too.

After only two senior appearances for Nottingham Forest, centre-back Fernandes will surely have his eye on regular first-team football moving forward, so it will be interesting to see who can offer him that this summer.