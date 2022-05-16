Preston North End captain Alan Browne told the club’s official website that he believes they can challenge at the top end of the Championship next season.

The 2021/22 season was a time of change at Deepdale, with the positive appointment of Ryan Lowe bringing renewed optimism to the Lilywhites despite the passing of owner Trevor Hemmings.

A 13th place finish was a fair outcome after the struggles endured early on the season under the previous manager Frankie McAvoy.

There is a feeling growing in the City that Preston North End could be an exciting proposition ahead of the next campaign, with many buying into Lowe’s attacking style of play.

Last season was difficult for skipper Browne who received criticism from the supporters over some misjudged social media posts, but the Republic of Ireland international seems confident ahead of an improvement next season.

After the final home game against Middlesbrough, he said:

“As you’ve seen today, the quality’s there throughout the team and if we can get everyone to stick together and work towards the right direction then there’s no reason why we can’t be up there this time next season.”

Are Preston North End seriously capable of fighting for promotion next season?

Self-belief and a good team spirit tend to be the basis of squads that have performed well in the Championship in recent seasons, and under Lowe, this has seemed to blossom.

Preston North End have a good core group of player who are perfectly capable of performing at a high level, like striker Emil Riss who is coming off a 20-goal season and Ben Whiteman, who seems to improve every time he plays.

The defence will be a key area for the Scouse boss to improve due to Sepp van den Berg being unlikely to return to the club on loan from Liverpool, with the Dutch defender telling Voetbal International that he wants to fight for his place.

Bambo Diaby is currently negotiating with the Lilywhites over a new contract, according to Lancs Live, and he is expected to battle Patrick Bauer for the sweeper role in the back three.

If Lowe can add some quality additions to the squad, then there is no reason that the Lilywhites cannot match Browne’s ambitions and fight for a place towards the top end of the Championship.