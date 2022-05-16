Sheffield Wednesday are in for another League One season following their play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

It was a season of ups and downs for Darren Moore’s men, who were tipped by many to make an immediate return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

The Owls will no doubt be targeting promotion next season, and will need a big summer to do so. The future of Moore and other key players in the squad will no doubt play a big part in that.

Here, we look at the latest Sheffield Wednesday news over the past week or so…

The Star have claimed that the Owls are eyeing a move for Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara. The 25-year-old sees his contract run out in the summer of 2023, but was transfer listed after failing to agree on fresh terms following the end of the season. In 40 appearances this season, Camara has netted four goals and provided six assists from central midfield, so it would come as no surprise if there is a big battle for the Guinean man in the summer.

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore is set to stay at the club for at least another season. There’s no doubt that the Owls boss has reignited belief in the squad and brought them back together after what was a disappointing time before he came in, so fans of the club should be encouraged by the news.

Full-back Jack Hunt has released an Instagram post following the end of the season, potentially hinting at a move away from the club in the summer as he sees his contract come to a close:

Lastly, the Yorkshire outfit remain in talks with youngster Bailey Cadamarteri amid reports linking him with Premier League clubs West Ham, Brentford and Manchester City earlier in the year.