QPR have an array of young talents coming through, one of them being Stephen Duke-McKenna.

And for all their bright young talents, QPR largely have to pay thanks to Mark Warburton. The R’s manager is leaving this summer, but he leaves behind him a club in much better shape then when he took charge.

Names like Ebere Eze came through under Warburton’s watch and went on to pocket the club upwards of £20million when he joined Crystal Palace.

And another youngster starting to turn heads is Duke-McKenna. He’s someone who QPR fans will know of, but won’t have seen much of – he was used sparingly under Warburton who handed him his Championship debut last season, but failed to use him in the league this time round.

Instead, the Guyana international midfielder spent time on loan with Torquay United and, by all accounts, he’s thoroughly impressed.

He went on to feature 21 times in the National League for Torquay, scoring three goals, including this impressive one below:

#QPR midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna’s goal for Torquay United earlier today… His third goal of the season for the National League club after joining on loan in January. pic.twitter.com/gONWVCxQ9Z — Dan Bennett (@dandbennett97) May 7, 2022

With an already small squad size, QPR should seriously consider keeping the 21-year-old around their first-team next season. Of course, that all depends on who replaces Warburton this summer, but someone needs to continue the good work he’s done over the past three years, and part of that good work was developing players like Duke-McKenna.

At 21 years old, he’ll surely be eyeing a place in the QPR first-team, even if it is rotational to begin with. He’s impressed in what was his first loan spell away from the club, and he’s certainly given the R’s something to think about this summer.

QPR look to be no closer to finding Warburton’s replacement, with links to Liam Manning at MK Dons seemingly quietening down.