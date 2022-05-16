Former Blackpool and Colchester United striker Scott Vernon has confirmed he will be retiring from professional football at the age of 38.

Vernon last played in the Football League while on the books with Grimsby Town in League Two.

However, the striker has kept playing in non-league football. The 38-year-old has been on the books with Cleethorpes Town since 2018 and he has stayed prolific in the veteran years of his career. But now, with the 2021/22 season done, Vernon has decided to bring an end to his playing days.

As announced on his official Twitter account, the striker has called it a day and hung up his boots.

The Stockport-born striker moved to thank all those who helped and supported him over the course of his career, stating that while he doesn’t know what the future will bring just yet, “a break from the game is needed”.

Vernon’s Football League career

Vernon started out his career in Oldham Athletic’s youth academy, going on to score 21 goals in 77 outings for the Latics before moving onto Blackpool permanently in 2005 after a brief loan spell in 2004.

With the Tangerines, Vernon managed 23 goals in 87 games and spent time on loan with Colchester United. He would go on to join the U’s on a permanent deal in January 2008, spending time out on loan with Northampton Town, Gillingham and Southend United while netting 13 times in 69 appearances.

A chance of scenery was next for Vernon as he headed north of the border to join Aberdeen, where he played the most games for a single club over his career.

In 158 appearances, the striker scored 44 times and provided 20 assists, eventually returning to England with Shrewsbury Town in 2014.

Two years with the Shrews followed before a two-year stint with Grimsby Town. He then left the Mariners almost four years ago and he has remained with Cleethorpes Town until now.