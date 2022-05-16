Middlesbrough have given a first professional contract to youth goalkeeper Oliver Swan, the club have confirmed via their official website.

Middlesbrough are currently in the market to sign a goalkeeper this summer, with first-team ‘keeper duo Luke Daniels and Joe Lumley allowed to leave in the coming months.

Manager Chris Wilder is yet to be convinced by either shot-stopper and so will look to sign a new number one in the upcoming transfer window.

Lumley and Daniels aside, Boro have Zach Hemming, Sol Brynn, Dejan Stojanovic, and Brad James at their disposal. All four players have impressed out on loan in recent seasons, at the likes of Kilmarnock, Queen of the South, Ingolstadt, and Hartlepool United respectively.

They may be given an opportunity to impress in pre-season if Wilder sees fit.

One other player that could be given a chance in the club’s pre-season run is 19-year-old Oliver Swan. The teenager is highly thought of at the Riverside and he has signed a one-year deal with the club this week.

The contract also includes a clause which allows Middlesbrough to exercise an option to extend the deal a further year should both parties agree.

Swan broke into the U23 side under manager Mark Tinkler and played a total of seven times for the academy setup last season.

He joined the club at aged eight, arriving from Marton Juniors. Since then he has played for various age groups at Middlesbrough and will be hoping for a first-team opportunity in the coming years.