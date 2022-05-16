Blackpool are set to look at the possibility of sending young forward Brad Holmes on loan to a league higher than the National League North next season, it has been reported.

Blackpool’s encouraging first season back in the Championship will have Neil Critchley and co hoping a productive summer can help them make their way up the table next campaign.

Pre-season provides the chance for new signings to bed in and fringe players to stake a claim for a first-team role.

Some of those on the outskirts of the first-team will likely be moved on as well, be it permanently or temporarily. One player who could be heading for a loan exit is 19-year-old striker Holmes.

The Blackpool-born academy talent spent time on loan with Chorley over the 2021/22 campaign and now, Lancs Live states the Tangerines are to consider another temporary exit for the striker.

However, the club will look at sending Holmes to a team higher than the National League North, it is added.

Holmes’ game time with Chorley was limited, with nine of his 19 outings coming off the bench. Blackpool are keen to see him given more regular action as he bids to prove himself out on loan.

Youth ranks at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool’s youth academy has given fans reason to be encouraged for the next generation of talents at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders’ youngsters earned their way to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals this season, only losing out to Chelsea, who boast one of the country’s most productive academies.

It will be hoped that some of Blackpool’s most promising young talents can continue their development over next season, be it out on loan away from Bloomfield Road or with the club’s academy sides.