West Brom have been linked with a number of exciting transfers ahead of the summer, but so far nothing has come to fruition.

Steve Bruce has plenty of work to do at West Brom this summer. He’s been tasked with overhauling the squad, clearing out the old to hopefully make way for the new and exciting.

One such player linked with a move to The Hawthorns is John Swift. Reading’s talisman was in fine form last season but the Royals haven’t given hope of keeping him just yet, with BerkshireLive reporting that the club have tabled a new three-year deal for Swift.

The Baggies were said to be confident of signing Swift. But that may well have changed after news of Reading’s contract offer.

Plan B…

Bruce wants to add creativity to his side this summer. Swift would’ve given them exactly that but now, that move looks to be in doubt.

But another prolific midfielder linked with the Baggies is Joe Rothwell. The former Manchester United youngster is set to leave Blackburn Rovers next month, and West Brom have been credited with an interest.

Bournemouth are said to be the favourites to sign him however, with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United both joining the race.

If Bruce loses out on Swift and then on Rothwell then it will make for an uninspiring start to the summer transfer window for West Brom.

To make a statement of intent to the rest of the Championship, and indeed to the Baggies faithful, Bruce needs to go all out to bring Rothwell to the club this summer – if Swift signs a new Reading deal, that is.

West Brom must assert themselves in the transfer market early on to show the rest of the division that they mean business. If Swift opts for a new Reading deal over a potential switch to West Brom, and Rothwell opts for a move elsewhere too, it may dampen West Brom’s pulling power for the remainder of the summer.

Action needs to be taken fast, and Bruce needs to go out and get his man.