West Brom’s summer overhaul is yet to really get underway, but fans will still be hopeful that Steve Bruce can bring some positive changes to his squad.

West Brom finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 10th. Bruce, after a shaky start in charge, managed to steady his side’s form towards the end of the campaign.

And the former Newcastle United boss has been linked with a number of players ahead of what looks like a busy summer for the Baggies, including two from his former club.

West Brom are said to be one of a number of Championship sides mulling over a summer loan move for Elliot Anderson, who’s impressed on loan at Bristol Rovers this season. But the Magpies might have other plans.

It’s been revealed that Eddie Howe wants to look at Anderson in pre-season as he considers him for a place in Newcastle United’s first-team going into next season.

Elsewhere, Bruce is said to be keen on signing Karl Darlow. Bruce’s current no.1 Sam Johnstone looks set to leave this summer and the Baggies boss could turn to his former club to provide his direct replacement ahead of the next campaign.

Another player linked with a move to West Brom is Darragh Lenihan. The Irishman is out of contract at Blackburn Rovers next month, but Alan Nixon now says that Middlesbrough are keen on the defender, potentially giving the Baggies some unwanted competition in this particular pursuit.

Lastly, another Baggies target is John Swift, and he’s been offered a new three-year deal at Reading in what could be another early blow for Bruce this summer.

West Brom are in plenty of headlines at the moment, but not all of them are so positive.