Bournemouth are in for a busy summer window after securing a place in the Premier League for next season.

It was a quite remarkable season from Scott Parker’s side, who finished in 2nd place of the Championship table even before the season ended.

The club have been linked with multiple players since the end of the campaign, so here we look at the latest Bournemouth news over the past week or so…

The Cherries are reportedly in talks with Liverpool over a permanent deal for defender Nat Phillips this summer. The centre-back has spent the second half of the season on loan at the south coast club, impressing massively under parker in the defence. £8million is the fee that could potentially get a deal over the line, and it would come as no surprise if the club decide to obey that to secure a solid Premier League quality centre-back.

Newcastle United have been linked with striker Dominic Solanke in recent times, and the club have slapped a massive price tag on their star amid that. As reported by French news outlet Jeunes Footeux, the Cherries are demanding around £39million for the 24-year-old, who scored 29 Championship goals this season.

But, Parker has expressed his desire to tie Solanke down to a new deal at the Vitality Stadium in recent days, with the striker set to be a key figure in the side for their Premier League run-in.

Bournemouth are alongside Watford and Club Brugge chasing the signature of Crystal Palace young man Nya Kirby. The 22-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Eagles and has had previous loan spells at Tranmere Rovers and Blackpool in recent seasons. Kirby sees his Crystal Palace contract expire in the summer, setting up a bargain deal for the Cherries.

Lastly, Club Brugge have joined Fulham and Bournemouth in the race to sign Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo, who has scored nine goals during his loan spell with Cercle Brugge this season.