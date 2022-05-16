Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the summer window.

Ben Dempsey, Michael Jacobs, Sam Morsy and Marc Leonard are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that midfielder Dempsey has joined Scottish side Ayr United on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old has spent the second half of the season out on loan at his new permanent club, making seven appearances and impressing enough to secure a move. Dempsey made 11 appearances for the Addicks in his career, with seven coming in cup competitions.

Northampton Town are reportedly eyeing a move for out of contract Portsmouth star Jacobs this summer, with the winger set to be departing the south coast club after not being offered a new deal. The former Wigan Athletic star has made just 24 appearances for Pompey this season, but has returned an impressive goal contribution record, scoring five and assisting six in League One. The Cobblers are yet to learn their promotion fate, but should they go up, they will surely have a greater chance of wrapping up a deal for Jacobs.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Wigan Athletic are keen on a reunion with Ipswich Town midfielder Morsy this summer. The Town acquired the services of the 30-year-old last summer, but with the Latics being promoted to the Championship, a deal could may well be on the cards. The Egyptian racked up 164 appearances for Wigan Athletic in his five year stay, becoming a fan favourite at the DW Stadium.

Lastly, Wycombe Wanderers are reportedly set to battle it out with Utrecht and Brondby for the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Leonard. The 20-year-old is rated highly at the club, being a star output in the Seagulls’ Premier League 2 side.