Plymouth Argyle’s wantaway star Panutche Camara looks set to depart this summer and the Pilgrims will surely be in the market for new midfield options.

Camara played a starring role for Plymouth Argyle over the 2021/22 campaign. However, with the 25-year-old transfer-listed and Sheffield Wednesday showing interest, an exit beckons.

The Pilgrims will need another option in the middle of the park should Camara complete an expected departure.

One player that could be worth considering for Plymouth Argyle is Nottingham Forest’s 22-year-old talent Tyrese Fornah.

A familiar face…

Of course, Plymouth Argyle fans will already be aware of Fornah after he spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Home Park. In that stint, Fornah managed three assists in 44 outings, often operating in the base of a midfield three.

Since then, the former Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has put in some promising performances for Nottingham Forest at both senior and youth level. He spent the second half of this season on loan with Shrewsbury Town, making a good impression once again.

He played 19 times for the Shrews and his willingness to show for the ball was apparent.

Fornah has shown development defensively too, showing an improvement in his all-around game in the middle of the park.

Key differences…

The most notable difference comes in terms of goal contributions. Fornah managed no goals or assists in his time with Shrewsbury Town while Camara scored five and laid on eight assists for Plymouth Argyle this season, showing how much more forward-thinking the Guinea-Bissau ace is.

However, the Pilgrims shouldn’t target Fornah as a direct replacement for Camara, but more someone who could complement a Camara-type player.

Be it on a second loan or on a permanent, the Nottingham Forest man would be a smart addition for Plymouth Argyle, and a move could be ideal for Fornah too as he bids to continue his development.