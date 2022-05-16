Stoke City star Jacob Brown has insisted the Potters have a team capable of pushing for promotion but stated they must improve on seeing out results if they are to climb into the upper echelons of the table next season.

The Potters finished the season in 14th place but would have held hopes of maintaining a play-off bid for more of the campaign.

Michael O’Neill’s side dropped a massive 30 points from winning positions, making for a frustrating season for the fans and players alike.

It marked another season where hopes of a fight for promotion dwindled quickly, leaving fans underwhelmed and piling pressure on O’Neill’s shoulders.

Now, Brown, who scored 14 goals this term, described Stoke City’s season as “frustrating”.

Speaking to the Daily Star (quotes via Stoke on Trent Live) on the campaign, he said:

“When you look back at a lot of our games, we could have definitely picked up more points.

“Even if you look at half our games, if we’d have picked up a few more points then we’d have been right up there in a really strong position.”

The 24-year-old added that the current squad is very tight-knit and that could prove to be a big factor come next season.

“We’ve got the team that is capable of being in that top six and pushing for promotion. However, it’s about getting those points when you’re in those winning positions.

“It’s not good for us now given where we are in the league, but it’s something we can take into next season and realise we have to be better in those situations.”

Can Stoke City really push for promotion next season?

Since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018, the Potters have never really looked like getting promoted, finishing no higher than 14th.

They have shown glimpses that they have the capability of being able to climb the table but have never been able to cement themselves in a position that could lead to a return to the top flight.

There will be a plethora of teams capable of getting promotion next year so it will require smart recruitment from O’Neill in the summer as well as being able to see out games when in a good position, something they struggled with this season.