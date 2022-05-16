Sheffield Wednesday have identified Plymouth Argyle’s transfer-listed star Panutche Camara as a summer transfer target, The Star has claimed.

Sheffield Wednesday are preparing for another season of League One football after losing out to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

Darren Moore will be determined to strengthen his ranks before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign and now, The Star has been claimed that one player on the Owls’ radar is midfield star Camara.

Plymouth Argyle confirmed last week that the Guinea-Bissau international is available for transfer this summer after turning down a new contract at Home Park.

Camara still has a year remaining on his contract with the Pilgrims, but they would rather cash in on his than let him move on for nothing next summer.

It is said that Sheffield Wednesday are among those considering an approach for the Plymouth Argyle star. However, as it stands, it remains unknown how much their League One rivals value Camara at.

A League One standout

Camara has impressed for Plymouth Argyle since joining from Crawley Town back in August 2020, but it was the 2021/22 campaign that saw him emerge as one of the division’s best central midfielders.

The 25-year-old managed five goals and eight assists in 47 outings for the Pilgrims.

He played a key role under both Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher but was ultimately unable to help them earn a play-off spot, missing out on the final day after a crushing defeat to MK Dons.

One to watch…

It seems a certainty that Camara will be on the move this summer, but it remains to be seen where he ends up come the start of next season.

Sheffield Wednesday will be a solid option for the Canchungo-born star. However, given the calibre of his performances, there will almost certainly be a battle for his services this summer.