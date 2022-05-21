After Bristol Rovers’ last day heroics to secure promotion to League One, Joey Barton now has the task of building a squad capable of competing in the third tier.

A 7-0 win against Scunthorpe United on the final day of the League Two season meant that the Gas bounced back to League One at the first time of asking.

Barton has already assembled the core of a team that looks like it could compete in a higher division, however there are some areas of concern for the Gas within their squad and the club will have to move players on in order to bring more players in.

Here we look at three players Barton should consider selling this summer….

Cameron Hargreaves

Despite a promising start to his Rovers career under former manager Ben Garner, it now looks as if Cam Hargreaves’ time is up in BS7.

The attacking midfielder has spent the year out on loan at Kings Lynn in the National League alongside former Gas players such as Zain Walker and Josh Barett. Unfortunately for Hargreaves though, he suffered his second relegation in as many years as Kings Lynn sunk into the National League North.

The concern for Barton would be that, even in a struggling team, the 23-year-old failed to set the world alight during his spell on loan in the National League, and with the Gas now back in League One, it is hard to see a future for Hargreaves at the Memorial Stadium.

It now looks likely that Hargreaves will be moved on to make room for other additions in other areas of concern.

Cian Harries

Although there were high hopes for Cian Harries when he signed on deadline day in January 2020, the transfer will go down as another that Garner made that did not work as well as intended.

Harries no longer has a place in the match-day squad after being usurped by the young Connor Taylor and James Connolly and the more experienced Nick Anderton.

While when he has come in to the side, the centre-half has been less than impressive, with his last start coming against Oldham, resulting in a 2-1 loss to the team then bottom of the Football League.

Despite his poor form, there are talks of an extension coming Harries way, but this may be a ploy to try and re-coup any of the money they spent on him back in 2020.

Josh Grant

The money maker. Josh Grant has established himself as a very efficient central midfielder, left-back and left wing-back this season, and he’ll surely be on the radar of some clubs higher up in the Football League.

Losing Grant would be a major blow for the Gas however, due to the midfielder having a lengthy contract and being in good form, so now might be the perfect time to sell.

Rovers could command a decent fee for the midfielder, which could be re-invested into building a squad capable of fighting in the top half of the table in League One.