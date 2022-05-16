Middlesbrough enter the summer transfer window with plenty of work to do, after missing out on a spot in the Championship’s top-six this season.

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough looked set to claim a play-off place at one point. But inconsistent form in the final weeks of the campaign left them in 7th place, with attentions now turning towards the 2022/23 season.

Boro have plenty of work to do if they’re to make the cut next time round, with the goalkeeping department in particular need of bolstering.

Wilder is willing to let Joe Lumley leave this summer and he’s since been linked with moves for Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen and Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow, with links to the latter emerging at the end of last week.

And another Newcastle man linked with a summer move to Middlesbrough is Elliot Anderson.

But the Magpies are set to give Anderson a chance to prove his worth to Eddie Howe in pre-season after his impressive showing on loan at Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

Elsewhere, Boro have been linked with an exciting move for Darragh Lenihan.

The Irishman is out of contract at Ewood Park next month. He’s recently been linked with a move to West Brom and now Alan Nixon claims that Wilder is keen on bringing Lenihan to the Riverside this summer.

Lastly, Middlesbrough’s ongoing feud with Derby County looks to be nearing its end.

The Rams have agreed to pay Boro damages of £3million but the North East club are yet to recieve that fee given Derby’s ongoing takeover saga – Nixon however says that this issue should be cleared up when former Rams owner Mel Morris angrees to sell Pride Park.