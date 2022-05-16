Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the summer transfer window.

Joe Worrall, Mark Sykes, Jobe Bellingham and Jean-Paul Boetius are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

If Nottingham Forest are to secure promotion to the Premier League, star centre-back Worrall will remain at the club, reports The Sun. Leicester City are one of the clubs monitoring the 25-year-old ahead of the summer window. Forest are 2-1 to the good against Sheffield United as they enter the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final tomorrow evening, with their promotion fate set to play a massive part in Worrall’s future at the Midlands club.

Out of contract Oxford United star Sykes is set to undergo a medical at Bristol City, as the Robins look set to wrap up their first signing ahead of the new season. The versatile attacking midfielder has netted eight goals and provided eight in 40 League One appearances this season, and Bristol City look to be getting a bargain deal for the 24-year-old.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are leading the chase ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle United to sign Birmingham City young star Bellingham this summer. The 16-year-old has made three senior appearances for the Blues this season, and it will come as no surprise if a whole host of clubs are chasing his signature as we edge closer to the transfer window.

Lastly, Fulham have joined Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Watford in the race to sign Mainz midfielder Boetius. The 28-year-old is departing the German outfit in the summer, and will be available on a bargain free transfer. The experienced star racked up 129 appearances in all competitions for Mainz, scoring 13 and assisting 23. With them stats said, there’s no doubt the Dutchman will be a star output in the English leagues.