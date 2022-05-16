Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha is reportedly willing to accept a move to Championship title winners Fulham this summer.

The Albanian Serie A goalkeeper has been a starter at Lazio for the vast majority of his career, but he has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Fulham ahead of the summer window.

Other top-flight clubs such as Newcastle United have been linked with the impressive goalkeeper.

But now, a report from La Repubblica (via Hammy End) has said that Strakosha is ready to make the move to the Premier League and is ‘willing’ to accept the offer from Fulham ahead of a free transfer move.

Marco Silva will be determined to strengthen his ranks where possible this season in a bid to keep Fulham in the Premier League, and a player of Strakosha’s pedigree would be a great start to their summer recruitment.

A safe pair of hands

Strakosha has seven clean sheets in 21 league appearances so far this season and he also boasts a clean sheet record of 50% in the Europa League this campaign.

He has been trusted as Lazio’s number one for much of his time with the club. He has played 206 times for Lazio across all competitions, keeping 52 clean sheets in the process.

His experience in the top flight of Italy will help him make the move and adapt to the Premier League and this sort of signing is one that will certainly get Fulham fans hopeful of maintaining a spot in the top tier of English football.