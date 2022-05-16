Carlos Carvalhal is set to discuss his future with Braga amid links to the Blackburn Rovers job.

Carvalhal has been identified as a contender to replace Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers. The Portuguese boss is best known in England for his time at Sheffield Wednesday, having guided the Owls to the Championship play-off final in 2016.

Recent reports have revealed that Blackburn have made contact with the Portuguese manager’s representatives.

Now, Carvalhal has told the Portuguese press (via LancsLive) that he is set to hold talks with Braga about his future, saying:

“I have no proposal for renewal. My contract was for two years, I had the opportunity to leave and improve my financial conditions, and I stayed.

“A conversation is scheduled after the championship ends. I’ll wait until Monday or Tuesday to talk. What motivates me now is to win.”

Carvalhal is close to completing his second season in charge of Braga, and so he is close to the end of his contract with the club.

He’s overseen 104 games in charge and has won 58 of those, adding another impressive stint to what is an already impressive managerial CV.