Bournemouth, Watford and Club Brugge are all interested in signing Crystal Palace’s Nya Kirby, reports claim.

Kirby, 22, is a product of the Crystal Palace academy. He’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the cub but has been working his way through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park, spending time out on loan too.

The Englishman spent time on loan at Blackpool during the 2018/19 campaign and with Tranmere Rovers during the 2020/21 season.

Now though, reports via Bournemouth Daily Echo have claimed that Palace are set to release Kirby this summer, with Bournemouth, Watford and Club Brugge all interested in the potential signing.