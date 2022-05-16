West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram has said he hopes to break into Steve Bruce’s first-team at The Hawthorns next season.

West Brom will be hoping for a stark improvement on the 2021/22 campaign after finishing down in 10th this season.

The summer provides the perfect chance for Bruce to bring in some fresh blood to strengthen his squad, but he has been shown that he can trust young players this season. Academy graduate Taylor Gardner-Hickman has impressed in his breakthrough campaign, while Caleb Taylor looks like another that could warrant a role in the senior side moving forward.

Now, another youngster who has made his first-team ambitions clear is U23s right-back Ingram.

The Gloucester-born talent made his debut against Arsenal back in August 2021 and after a strong season for the U23s, he is keen on breaking into senior football next season.

As quoted by the Express and Star, Ingram stated his desire to push on and start playing first-team football, saying:

“My aim for next season is to push for the first-team.

“I really want to be playing football – I need to be playing to boost my career.”

A shrewd addition to the first-team?

Ingram has shown his value for West Brom’s U23 side this season, so it makes sense that a step up in competition would be next for the former England U18 international.

He managed six assists in 24 outings in the Premier League 2. Ingram’s versatility was on show too, featuring as a centre-back as well as at right-back.

Ingram’s ability to play in a number of roles could make him a worthwhile addition to the senior squad. However, if Bruce isn’t ready to hand him a chance, maybe a loan exit could be best for the 19-year-old talent.