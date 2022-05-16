Nottingham Forest’s U23 stars Baba Fernandes and Josh Barnes are to leave the club in the summer, coach Andy Reid has said.

Nottingham Forest could yet be in for a Premier League season, entering the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final 2-1 to the good over Sheffield United.

A place at Wembley is up for grabs, and the outcome of their season can play a massive part in players’ futures at the club.

Already though, Forest look to be clearing out some players, but not in their first-team. U23 boss Reid has confirmed that both Fernandes and Barnes will depart the club in the summer as they venture for senior football experience.

Speaking to NottinghamshireLive, Reid said…

“We look at two players who probably won’t be with us next season – Baba Fernandes and Josh Barnes. Josh has been with us since under eight or under nine level and he is somebody who I have been so proud to work with. He has been in the same group as Brennan Johnson and Alex Mighten who have come through.

“He has been a massively important part of that group going through but unfortunately for him it hasn’t worked out quite as we wanted and we can’t offer him the right pathway, so we wish him well and know he will be a success. I am so proud of him and Baba and have really enjoyed working with them. Next season’s squad will look very different to this season.”

Both players haven’t seen a single minute of first-team football in their career, and it could finally be the time where they are given an opportunity to show what they are made of.

U23 set-up involvement

The two have both been regulars in the U23 set-up at Nottingham Forest – a club who are known for developing young talents into stars.

Brennan Johnson, Alex Mighten and Joe Worrall have all come through the Reds’ academy, with all being regular first-team members to date.

Fernandes is 22-years-old, and has made 15 appearances for the U23 set-up this season. He is now at the age where he needs to seek regular first-team football in the professional game.

As for Barnes, he’s a year younger at 21, featuring in 21 games for the U23 side this season. The midfielder is spoke of highly at the club, meaning he may get a decent move away to showcase his talent elsewhere. A lower down EFL club may be the best case destination.

Forest host Sheffield United in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final tomorrow night, with a Wembley trip awarded to the winner.