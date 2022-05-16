Hartlepool United have identified the currently out of work Simon Grayson and Gateshead’s player-manager Mike Williamson as candidates for their vacant managerial post, according to The Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United are on the lookout for a new manager after parting ways with Graeme Lee upon the climax of their 2021/22 campaign.

Results tailed off towards the tail end of the season and with Raj Singh’s lofty ambitions, the decision was made to relieve the ex-Middlesbrough youth coach from his duties and open the door for a new boss to come in.

Work has been going on at Victoria Park in the search for a new boss and now, two potential candidates have emerged.

The Northern Echo states ex-Blackpool and Preston North End boss Grayson is alongside current Gateshead player-manager Williamson in the frame for the Hartlepool United job. An unnamed manager in Scottish football is also mentioned as one being considered.

Two very different options…

Grayson, 52, is vastly experienced in the Football League as a manager.

The Ripon-born boss has four promotions to his name, rising from League One to the Championship with Blackpool, Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End. He is currently out of work though after leaving Fleetwood Town in November 2021.

As for Williamson, he has been player-manager of Gateshead since June 2019. He took over upon their relegation to the National League North and this season, he led the Heed back to the National League as sixth-tier champions. He played 15 times this campaign too, scoring his only goal in a 1-0 win over Curzon Ashton in November.

While Grayson presents the option of a seasoned, experienced coach, Williamson would certainly be coming in as an up-and-coming boss.

It remains to be seen who Hartlepool United opt for though, with the club still weighing up their options.