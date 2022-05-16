AFC Wimbledon are poised to appoint former Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson, reports London News Online.

Jackson, 39, was sacked by Charlton Athletic at the start of this month. Less than two weeks since that unfolded though, Jackson looks to be honing in on his next job in management.

London News Online are reporting that Jackson is poised to be named as manager of AFC Wimbledon following their relegation from League One.

The club finished the 2021/22 campaign in 23rd place of the table, having seen two managers take to the dugout last season in Mark Robinson and Mark Bowen.

Now though, soon after his controversial exit from The Valley, Addicks hero Jackson will take the reigns, and look to get AFC Wimbledon back to the third tier next season.

Jackson’s redemption…

Jackson is a beloved figure among Charlton supporters, and his untimely sacking sparked a lot of divide among the Addicks faithful.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard was said to be unhappy with the brand of football that Jackson was implementing at the club. But the 29-year-old took charge of a side that was facing relegation into League Two and guided them to a comfortable mid-table finish, with only the January transfer window to bolster his side.

He’s still a young manager with plenty or prove. But this looks like an exciting, albeit risky appointment for AFC Wimbledon who’ll be playing in League Two next season.

If Jackson can guide the club to an immediate return to the third tier, and Charlton go on to struggle again next season, then Sandgaard’s decision to sack Jackson might yet come back to haunt him.