Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has insisted his side are still in the play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest, despite being one goal behind after the first leg.

The Blades went two behind against Steve Cooper’s impressive Nottingham Forest side, but their possession paid off late on as Sander Berge bundled home a late goal to make the score 2-1 heading into the second leg.

Heckingbottom is in his second stint as manager of Sheffield United and despite many doubting his ability to right the wrongs of Slaviša Jokanović’s reign, he has managed to see them into the top six and a place at Wembley with a spot back in the Premier League is still on the cards of possibilities.

Now, speaking to The Star about the first leg’s late drama and the upcoming trip to the City Ground, Heckingbottom said:

“We’re coming off and we didn’t look as defeated and the lads are in the dressing room saying to each other ‘We’re still in this.’

“Their players are arguing about who let him (Berge) in to get it, and wondering how it happened.



“Look at how they celebrated their second goal, as if they thought they were through. It makes the first big incident at their place key now. The first goal is key. If we get it, then it totally changes the complexion of what is happening.”

With the game being at the City Ground, an early goal for Nottingham Forest could pin the Blades back and spell the end of their promotion hopes, but an early goal the other way would see a lot of restless home fans on the edge of their seats with the momentum well and truly in Sheffield United’s favour.



An unlikely matchup

After Sheffield United began their Championship season struggling for form and momentum, they spent a lot of the early campaign lingering outside the top six, but a change at the helm and a new lease of life has seen them rise to the challenge.

As for Nottingham Forest, they were languishing in the relegation zone before Cooper took over and looked set for a fight to stay in the division. However, Cooper has overseen a huge change of direction at the club and he has been, without doubt, one of the managers of the season this year.