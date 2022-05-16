Liverpool are the favourites to sign Birmingham City’s emerging prodigy Jobe Bellingham with Manchester City and Newcastle United also in the chase.

Birmingham City have already produced one of England’s brightest talents in the form of Jude Bellingham, and brother Jobe looks as though he could be heading down a similar path.

The 16-year-old has been impressing in the Blues’ academy ranks and has three senior appearances to his name. He played half an hour against Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the season and interest in his services has been growing.

Now though, as per the Mirror, Liverpool are leading the chase for Bellingham.

It is said that the Anfield outfit are ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle United, who are also monitoring his situation at St. Andrew’s.

Birmingham City are determined to keep the versatile attacker though, with scholarship terms on the table for Bellingham.

A fight on their hands…

Given the success of Bellingham’s older brother, Birmingham City surely would have started to expect interest in their promising talent after he started to emerge in the senior side following promising displays at youth level.

The Blues have already proven they can develop top young talents, with now England international and Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham the obvious example.

Jordan James has affirmed his place in the starting XI too though, while defender Nico Gordon also looks like one to watch.

If Bellingham can stay on the pathway to the first-team with Birmingham City, it could do his development the world of good to stay with the Championship side despite interest from top clubs this summer. However, with plenty of time remaining this summer, it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.