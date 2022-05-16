Charlton Athletic have confirmed midfielder Ben Dempsey has completed a permanent move to Scottish Championship side Ayr United.

Charlton Athletic are currently managerless but will be looking to get a new boss in place as soon as possible.

The summer transfer window is rapidly approaching and the Addicks will bring their summer transfer plans to fruition.

Now though, it has been confirmed that one player who won’t be sticking around to welcome in the new management is academy graduate Dempsey.

As announced on Charlton Athletic’s official website, the 22-year-old midfielder has completed a permanent move to Scottish Championship side Ayr United. Dempsey spent the second half of this season on loan with the Honest Men and now, he has linked up with them on a permanent basis, with the two clubs agreeing an undisclosed fee.

It comes after Dempsey made seven appearances for Ayr United – four less than he managed in his time with Charlton Athletic.

A new start for all

The move gives Dempsey the opportunity to start afresh in Scotland after failing to nail down a place in the Addicks’ senior side.

He will be aiming to maximise his potential and forge a career for himself with Ayr United after bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with the South London outfit.

As for the Addicks, Dempsey’s departure frees up a place in the squad and some room in the budget to make a fresh addition this summer.