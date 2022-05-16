Andy Hinchcliffe has delivered his verdict on the League One play-off final and warns Sunderland that Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth is a ‘master’ at getting the job done.

Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers are gearing up for a huge League One play-off final.

The Black Cats and the Chairboys face off this Saturday at 15:00 and both sides will be determined to emerge victorious. While Alex Neil’s Sunderland are looking to make a long-awaited return to the Championship, Wycombe Wanderers are vying to bounce back to the second-tier at the first time of asking following relegation last season.

Now, ahead of the tie, Hinchliffe has warned favourites Sunderland to avoid underestimating Ainsworth and Wycombe Wanderers.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ EFL Podcast (Quotes via the Chronicle), Hinchcliffe said:

“Gareth is a master of getting the job done, getting the very best out of his players.

“I guarantee that he’ll already know a lot about Sunderland already Gareth but he’ll be working hard already to find a way to nullify their most dangerous players after watching them in the Sheffield Wednesday games. That is not a forgone conclusion that final for Sunderland.”

The feeling on Wearside is Sunderland fans aren’t underestimating Wycombe Wanderers at all. They fully understand the dangers Ainsworth’s side possesses and know that they are one of the most difficult teams to play against in the league.



All on the line

The Black Cats will need to be on the top of their game to avoid being dragged into Ainsworth’s tactics which would almost certainly see the game swing Wycombe Wanderers’ way.

The first goal in this game is crucial as Wycombe Wanderers have demonstrated an incredible ability to soak up pressure. This was showcased in their second leg game against MK Dons where they lost 1-0, but despite MK Dons having 29 shots, they weren’t able to overcome the two-goal gap.

The game this Saturday is huge, with the winner returning to second flight football in hope of becoming an established Championship side.