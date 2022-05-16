Nottingham Forest are gearing up for their crucial play-off semi-final second leg against Sheffield United, which takes place on Tuesday night.

Nottingham Forest’s full focus is on their upcoming clash with Sheffield United after securing a 2-1 win at Bramall Lane in the first leg.

However, while the hard work continues for Steve Cooper’s side, the rumour mill refuses to stop spinning. Here, we look at the latest news coming out of Nottingham Forest.

Over the weekend, reports emerged from The Sun detailing Joe Worrall’s stance on his future at the City Ground amid interest from Leicester City. It is said that the star centre-back will be staying at the City Ground if they win promotion to the Premier League this season, providing a potentially huge boost to Cooper and co.

In other news, Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move to reunite with right-sided defender Cyrus Christie. Sky Sports (Transfer Centre live, 14.05.22, 12:30) state Christie, who spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan with Forest, is wanted by Swansea City, Watford, Konyaspor and Fenerbahce.

Christie, 29, is out of contract at Fulham this summer and it seems as though a summer move awaits the ex-Derby County man.

Finally, Cooper has provided a positive update on his squad ahead of their play-off second leg. He stated Forest look as though they will have no new injuries to contend with heading into the tie, reassuring fans that key midfielder Ryan Yates should be fine despite taking a few knocks against Sheffield United.

Nottingham Forest’s home leg against Sheffield United kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday night and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.