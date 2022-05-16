Sunderland’s play-off semi-final goalscorer Patrick Roberts admitted it is “any footballer’s dream” to play a part in the play-off final at Wembley.

The former Manchester City winger joined Sunderland back in the January transfer window on an initial six-month deal with the option to extend should the Black Cats decide to trigger it.

His start on Wearside was quite slow as he rebuilt his fitness ahead of his first game time in the senior squad.

Making his debut off the bench in Sunderland’s 6-0 away defeat to Bolton Wanderers, Roberts soon gained a reputation of being a very tricky player.

He has been a handful for defenders and the 25-year-old’s goal in the second leg against Sheffield Wednesday has earned Sunderland a place at Wembley in the play-off final.

Now, speaking to Chronicle Live on the occasion and looking back on his time in red and white so far, Roberts said:

“I can’t really believe it’s going to finish with a game at Wembley, to be honest.

“I look back to October or November, and I was sat in France, wondering what was going on.

“Ever since I was kid, I’ve dreamed of being involved in an occasion like this at Wembley. To get an opportunity to do it with a club like Sunderland is massive for me, but ultimately, it’ll only be an enjoyable experience if we win the game.”

Since Alex Neil joined the club as the new head coach, Roberts has shone a lot more. His sparks of individual brilliance helps Sunderland out of dangerous scenarios and he is clearly looking forward to his first game on the biggest stage there is.



A future in red and white?

With the Black Cats holding the power to extend Roberts’ contract, it’s hard to see a world where that extension clause isn’t triggered.

It’s evident Roberts holds the ability and class to excel at this level and above. It would seem incredibly naive of the Sunderland hierarchy to allow Roberts to walk away at the end his deal.

It will be hoped the former Fulham and Manchester City man will be at the top of his game again against Wycombe Wanderers with everything at stake for Sunderland once again.