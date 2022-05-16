Fulham are barrelling into the summer transfer window where Marco Silva’s side look set to spend the cash.

Fulham have been linked with swathes of new signings all season. And with promotion now in the bag and the club making their preparations for the 2022/23 Premier League season, those transfer rumours seem to be at an all-time high.

Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence sees his contract at the club expire next month. With the Rams’ financial situation still ongoing, it looks as though Lawrence’s stay won’t be renewed, and Fulham have been linked with a summer move for the Welsh alongside Leeds United and Everton.

Elsewhere, Fulham are said to be closing in on the signing of Oldham Athletic starlet Damon Park, whilst separate reports have backed Fulham to sign Mainz’s Jean-Paul Boetius on a free this summer, with Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Watford also interested in the Dutchman.

Another name who’s been linked with a move to Craven Cottage recently is Schalke 04’s Rabbi Matondo. The Welsh international has been linked with both Bournemouth and Fulham but now, it’s said that Club Brugge are interested in a permanent signing after his impressive form on loan at the Belgian club this season.

Lastly, Cyrus Christie looks set to leave Fulham when his contract expires next month, with fresh reports linking the Irishman with all of Watford, Nottingham Forest and Fenerbahce (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 14.05.22).

There’s plenty of rumours to be excited about for Fulham fans right now, with optimism rife ahead of another Premier League showing for the Londoners.