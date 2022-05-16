Blackburn Rovers look set for a busy summer as they now turn their attention to preparing for the 2022/23 campaign.

Blackburn Rovers will be under new management heading into the new season after it was confirmed Tony Mowbray would be leaving after guiding them to an 8th place finish.

Now, the attention turns to finding a new boss while putting their summer plans into action. Here, we look at the latest news stories emerging from Blackburn Rovers…

Contracts have been at the centre of discussion among the Ewood Park faithful in recent months, and one player whose situation remains unresolved is captain Darragh Lenihan. West Brom and Burnley have already been linked, and Middlesbrough were mentioned as potential suitors by Alan Nixon on Sunday.

On the managerial front, an update has emerged on rumoured candidate Carlos Carvalhal. The Lancashire Telegraph has said the former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss will be holding talks with current club Braga, with his deal expiring this summer.

It has already been said that Carvalhal would be keen on a return to England after four years away managing in Portugal with Rio Ave and Braga.

Elsewhere, with Mowbray moving on, a new boss won’t be the only significant appointment made by Blackburn Rovers. A sporting director is wanted alongside a head coach, the Lancashire Telegraph has said, with the aim of maintaining the stability brought about by Mowbray a key factor for the Championship club.