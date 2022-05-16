Former Bristol Rovers academy coach Chris Hargreaves is set to be named as the new Yeovil Town manager in his first managerial role since 2014.

During his time with Bristol Rovers, the former Torquay United man has helped to nurture the talent of players such as Alfie Kilgour and Luca Hoole who have gone on to be influential figures in Rovers’ astonishing promotion campaign.

As a player, Hargreaves made over 600 appearances at club level for sides such as Northampton Town and Hull City, possibly bringing a wealth of league experience to the fifth division.

Hargreaves left his position with the Gas in February stating that he hoped he could find a first-team managerial role elsewhere.

Regarding his departure from his coaching position he stated that:

“I’ve had some top memories and made some great friends. I wish every success for the club in the future and look forward to the next challenge”.

In a club statement by Yeovil Town, it was confirmed that interim manager Charlie Lee will step down from his position after winning just one game in a season that has seen the Glovers fail to reach their play-off ambitions.

Hargreaves has beaten a number of candidates which reportedly once stood at 40 to 50 applicants to have his first chance in a managerial role since his short tenure at Plainmoor as Torquay United boss in the 2014/15 season.

What could Hargreaves bring to Yeovil Town?

During his six years with Bristol Rovers, the 50-year-old has brought through a number of exceptional young talents that have been integral to the success in their promotion campaign this season.

Hargreaves’ preference to youth could prove to be a positive one for the Glovers who have not played league football since their relegation in the 2018/19 season.

Hargreaves has reportedly maintained a positive relationship with Rovers’ boss Joey Barton, possibly giving him the opportunity to loan a number of young players with a lack of first-team experience.

However, with his lack of experience in a first-team role and his first managerial job since 2014, it could prove to be a challenge for Hargreaves with a club eager to have football league status for the first time in three years.