Bolton Wanderers have offered a B team coaching role to Andrew Tutte, who was released by the club upon the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt confirmed plans to introduce a B team towards the end of last season, bringing a number of players in on trial ahead of the second string side’s formation.

With that, the Trotters could need some new coaches, and one could be recently released midfielder Tutte.

As reported by The Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers have offered the 31-year-old to extend his stay at the University of Bolton Stadium by joining the B team in a player-coach role.

The League One club let go of Tutte at the end of this season following an injury-hit time with the club.

He departed with 21 appearances to his name. Tutte’s last outing came in the EFL Trophy last August, playing all 90 minutes in a 3-2 win over Port Vale.

A difficult decision awaits?

Although the player-coach role offered would entail playing, it would likely mean he wouldn’t be in the first-team picture at Bolton Wanderers.

The last season has been hampered by injury and at 31, the midfielder won’t be getting any younger. He could be a valuable figure in either a playing or coaching role though – his experience could be valuable in developing young talents, but he could yet play an important role for another senior side if he can remain fit.

The Liverpool-born midfielder has spent the vast majority of his career playing in League One and League Two, notching up 117 and 160 appearances in the two divisions respectively.

Over the course of his career, Tutte has spent time on the books with Manchester City, Rochdale, Shrewsbury Town (loan), Yeovil Town (loan_, Bury, Morecambe, and most recently, Bolton Wanderers.