Bristol City are poised to complete the signing of Oxford United’s Mark Sykes, with a medical set to take place today.

Reports emerged towards the end of last month stating Bristol City were taking an interest in the Oxford United star ahead of the summer.

It comes after a strong campaign for Sykes in which he provided eight goals and eight assists for the U’s, and with his contract expiring, he is available on a bargain deal.

Now, as per Football Insider, Bristol City are set to snap up the 24-year-old on the cheap.

It is claimed that Sykes is set to undergo a medical today with a deal agreed over a transfer. The Belfast-born midfielder is likely to sign a three-year deal with the Robins as he takes the next step forward in his career.

Ready for the step up?

Versatile star Sykes has become a firm favourite with Oxford United since arriving from Glenavon in January 2019.

Operating in central midfield or out on the left-hand side, the midfielder has been a key player for Karl Robinson’s side for some time now. Overall, he has managed 11 goals and 21 assists in 136 outings in an Oxford United shirt, and after proving his ability in League One, he looks set to get a chance in the Championship.

The right-hand side has been an area Bristol City will have been looking at with the summer transfer window in mind.

No one has really locked down the role at Ashton Gate this season, with Alex Scott often operating there despite his better role being in a central position.

Now though, with the addition of Sykes, the Robins will have a solid option coming in on the right should the deal go through as expected.