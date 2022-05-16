Aston Villa’s assistant head coach Michael Beale is in the running for the Charlton Athletic job, South London Press say.

Beale, 41, is being linked with the vacant Charlton Athletic job following Johnnie Jackson’s surprise sacking after the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard has so far received a number of applicants for the job, though South London Press say that the Dane is an admirer of Beale’s, who followed Steven Gerrard from Rangers to Aston Villa this season.

Beale also has previous experiences with Chelsea, Liverpool and Sao Paulo.

Now though, Beale could be closing in on his first managerial position. South London Press say that Beale was in the running to take over before Jackson took temporary charge at the end of last year, and also that the compensation that’d be required to prise Beale from Villa Park will ‘not likely be an issue’ for Sandgaard.

Liverpool DNA…

Beale made his name at Liverpool. He established his relationship with Gerrard whilst at the club and he’s so far gathered a wealth of experience as a coach.

Given his background at Liverpool, and Chelsea, Rangers and Villa too, Beale will have a great all-round knowledge of the game and of working with youngsters, and one case study for Sandgaard to look at would be Neil Critchley at Blackpool.

He’s a former Liverpool figure, and he’s taken Blackpool from League One and has now established them in the Championship, doing so with a core of younger players to set the Seasiders up for a much brighter future.

That’s the kind of direction that the Addicks need right now, though Sandgaard will definitely have to do his due diligence and planning before making what could be a risky appointment in Beale.