Huddersfield Town host Luton Town in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals this evening.

After the first leg finished all square, Huddersfield Town will surely relish playing the deciding match in front of a home crowd.

Carlos Corberan’s side have also been in unstoppable form in the league, not losing a match in the Championship since March.

After being held to a draw at Kenilworth Road, Luton Town will be determined to upset the odds and secure a place in the play-off final. It has been a successful season overall for the Hatters, who finished in a play-off spot that they had occupied for the majority of the campaign.

A win for either side will confirm a place in the play-off final where they will clash with either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United for a chance at promotion to the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town team news

Speaking to the club’s official website, Corberan said Huddersfield Town are sweating on the fitness of right-sided star Ollie Turton after he came off at half-time in the first leg. The Terriers’ boss also said Levi Colwill is “fine”, but he has been struggling with illness lately.

As for the long-term absentees, Rolando Aarons is unlikely to feature after he injured his knee last year. Centre-back Matty Pearson is also unavailable after sustaining a major knee injury during a training session last month.

Ryan Schofield is questionable after he has spent time out on the sideline since January. Spanish midfielder Alex Vallejo injured his knee last year and is unlikely to have any involvement in the Terriers’ promotion push.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Sarr

Hogg

Lees

Toffolo

O’Brien

Russell

Thomas

Holmes

Ward

Sinani

It has been a superb season for a Huddersfield Town side with a perfect mix of experienced players and exciting young talent. Even if promotion is not reached, the Terriers can be proud of their achievements this season after finishing just above the relegation zone in Corberan’s debut campaign.

Danny Ward and Harry Toffolo have been integral to the Yorkshire side this season and could prove to be the difference in a tightly-fought contest with a lot on the line.

The match kicks off at 19:45 this evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports Main Event.