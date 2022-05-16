Millwall boss Gary Rowett has suggested he will not be looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with Bartosz Bialkowski and George Long set to fight for the number one shirt.

Millwall ended up finishing in an impressive 9th place this season, taking their play-off fight down to the final day.

For the entire Championship campaign, Polish shot-stopper Bialkowski was Rowett’s go-to man in goal. He played all 46 league games, with Long serving as his number two.

The Lions are looking forward to a productive summer window as they bid to keep taking strides forward, but one area it seems they won’t be looking to strengthen in is in goal.

Rowett was asked by News At Den if second-choice man Long could seek a move elsewhere.

He stated he sees both Bialkowski and the former Hull City man battling it out for a starting spot over pre-season, suggesting a new ‘keeper won’t be coming through the doors. Here’s what he had to say:

“George is under contract anyway.

“He’s a player that I always felt there might be an opportunity to get into the team and stake a claim for that shirt.

“I think Bart’s form, his professionalism and his determination has made it very difficult for Longy. But behind the scenes, in training, Longy has been superb. He’s deserved an opportunity.

“I think we have to come back and every player in the squad has to see an opportunity to stake a claim, including George, for a starting shirt next year. I think pre-season will be a battle again.”

Can Long dislodge Bialkowski?

It would be a tough task for any number two to shunt Bialkowski out of Millwall’s starting XI.

The Polish star has been the Lions go-to man in goal ever since his arrival from Ipswich Town, starting in every single Championship game since joining in the summer of 2019 on an initial loan deal.

Long has bags of Championship and League One experience to his name and Rowett has said he will be ready to let him stake a claim for a starting spot in pre-season However, it will take some hard work to dislodge his 34-year-old teammate from the side.