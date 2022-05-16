Alan Nixon says that Cole Stockton to Bolton Wanderers is ‘not’ a strong possibility this summer.

Stockton, 28, sees his contract at Morecambe expire next month. The striker has just finished an impressive 2021/22 campaign in which he scored 23 goals in 44 League One outings, making him the target of a number of clubs ahead of this summer.

Reports have recently linked Stockton with all of Preston North End, Portsmouth, Wycombe Wanderers, Rotherham United and Peterborough United, though Preston’s interest has since been played down.

Bolton Wanderers are also long-term admirers of Stockton’s, though Morecambe still have hope of keeping the striker beyond this season after offering him an apparent ‘bumper’ deal to stay.

Taking to Twitter yesterday though, The Sun reporter Nixon says that Stockton to Bolton is unlikely: