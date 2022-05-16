Reading have offered John Swift a new three-year deal, reports BerkshireLive.

Swift, 26, has looked set to leave Reading all season. His contract is out next month, and reports have linked him closely with a move to West Brom this summer.

The Baggies are looking to bolster their ranks with some creativity this summer and reports have recently suggested that Steve Bruce’s side are confident of getting a deal over the line for Swift.

Now though, BerkshireLive report that the Royals have tabled a new three-year contract offer to Swift.

The report goes on to write that Swift’s representatives have been ‘impressed’ by the club’s new head of football, former manager Mark Bowen, but that Swift is currently on holiday and so a decision won’t be made in a hurry.