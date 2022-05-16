Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo says he is ‘aspiring to play in the Premier League’ after reports have linked him with a move away from Ashton Gate ahead of this summer.

Semenyo, 22, enjoyed something of a breakthrough season with Bristol City last time round. Under Nigel Pearson, Semenyo found his scoring touch, netting eight times whilst creating 12 more in his 31 Championship outings.

His fine form has seen him linked with a move away from the club though. Celtic have been heavily linked with the attacker throughout the 2021/22 season, whilst reports have backed West Ham to make a summer move for the youngster.

Semenyo is also said to have interest from outside of England too.

But speaking on his future, Semenyo has indicated that playing in the Premier League is his main ambition, saying in a recent interview on YouTube:

“I’m aspiring to play in the Premier League, I feel like I have all the attributes as a striker to play in that league.”

Semenyo though might yet stay with Bristol City for a little while longer. He’s under contract at the club until the summer of 2023, and the Robins have the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Speaking on his ambitions with Bristol City ahead of the 2022/23 season, Semenyo said:

“100 per cent promotion. We aspired for that at the start of this season and it will still be the same for seasons to come. I feel like we’ve got a good team to challenge for promotion and play-offs, that’s what we’re tackling for next season.”