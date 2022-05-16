Fulham have joined the race to sign Mainz’s Jean-Paul Boetius, reports coming out of Europe claim.

Boetius, 28, sees his contract with German top flight side Mainz expire this summer. The Dutchman has so far featured 33 items in the 2021/22 Bundesliga season, scoring twice and assisting as many.

Recently reports have linked him with a move to England upon his contract expiry at Mainz though, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Watford having all been linked.

Now though, Fulham are thought to be weighing up a summer swoop for the midfielder, and they could yet have the upper hand on all of Boro, Norwich and Watford given the fact that they can offer Premier League football.

Interestingly, Hammy End reveal in their report on the story that Fulham tried to sign Boetius two seasons ago, but ultimately failed in their pursuit.

With the Dutchman now approaching the end of his contract though, he might finally make the switch to Craven Cottage as Marco Silva’s side prepare for another Premier League season.